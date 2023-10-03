RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 161,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

