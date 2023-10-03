Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Invitation Homes (INVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH):

  • 10/2/2023 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
  • 9/29/2023 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/29/2023 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/19/2023 – Invitation Homes had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/1/2023 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/28/2023 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2023 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 608,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 824,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

