Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

