Reviewing VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VNET Group and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.43 -$112.50 million ($0.66) -4.45 Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.81 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -17.05

Profitability

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than VNET Group. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VNET Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares VNET Group and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -8.56% -8.92% -2.24% Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VNET Group and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

VNET Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than VNET Group.

Risk and Volatility

VNET Group has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats VNET Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

