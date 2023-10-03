Reviewing ZeroFox (ZFOX) and The Competition

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ZeroFox to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox -385.14% -44.70% -27.76% ZeroFox Competitors -32.92% -171.96% -8.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZeroFox and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million -$742.05 million -0.13 ZeroFox Competitors $8.53 billion $124.74 million 4.19

Analyst Ratings

ZeroFox’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox. ZeroFox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZeroFox and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZeroFox Competitors 847 4932 10498 268 2.62

ZeroFox currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 285.80%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.38%. Given ZeroFox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of ZeroFox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZeroFox peers beat ZeroFox on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

