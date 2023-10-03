RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

