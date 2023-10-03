RHS Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

