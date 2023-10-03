RHS Financial LLC Buys 573 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

