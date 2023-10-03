RHS Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.63. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

