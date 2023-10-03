RHS Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IYW stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

