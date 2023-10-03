RHS Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

