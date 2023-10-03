RHS Financial LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

