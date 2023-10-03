RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.92.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
