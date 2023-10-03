RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.