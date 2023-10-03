RHS Financial LLC Purchases 900 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.51 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.