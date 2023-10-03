RHS Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

