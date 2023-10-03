RHS Financial LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.