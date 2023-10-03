Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 116 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.2 %

MCD stock opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.71 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.47. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

