Robert W. Baird Boosts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $36.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.08.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. nCino’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in nCino by 1,404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 439,419 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,601,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

