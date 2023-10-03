Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Cut by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Roku Stock Down 0.1 %

Roku stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.