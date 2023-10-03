Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ROP opened at $483.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.00 and its 200-day moving average is $468.33. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

