Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,100 ($13.30) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBGPY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,100 ($13.30) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Close Brothers Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,050.00.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

