Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $348.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

