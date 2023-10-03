Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$102.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Onex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Onex Stock Performance
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter.
Onex Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
