Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$102.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Onex Stock Performance

About Onex

ONEX opened at C$79.39 on Friday. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$86.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$81.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

