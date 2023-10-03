Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$102.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
