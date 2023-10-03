Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.54. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

