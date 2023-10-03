Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,529,000 after acquiring an additional 198,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after acquiring an additional 84,428 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,368,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 645,928 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.