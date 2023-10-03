RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.