Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE RYAN opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $191,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 468,132 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,375. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

