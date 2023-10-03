Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

