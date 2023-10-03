Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

