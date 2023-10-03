Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after buying an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Safehold by 26.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after purchasing an additional 876,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,767 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,813,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,647,000 after purchasing an additional 881,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

