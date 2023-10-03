Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,593,890 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CRM traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

