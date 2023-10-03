Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

BFS opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $135,702.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,670.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Saul Centers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Saul Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

