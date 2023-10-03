Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.30 on November 3rd

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SCF stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £185.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.26 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 254.60 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($3.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.
