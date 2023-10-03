Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,498 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

