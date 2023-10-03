Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.94

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 82206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after buying an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after acquiring an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

