Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,062,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,922 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 4.56% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,521,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 111,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. 597,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,001. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

