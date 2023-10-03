Scotiabank Lowers Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $36.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %

SNDX stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $937.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,710 shares of company stock worth $3,742,083. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.