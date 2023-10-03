Scotiabank Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$70.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.13.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$51.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.87. The company has a market cap of C$22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.0907611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

