Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $12.07. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 84,224 shares traded.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $758.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terrapin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.