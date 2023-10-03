SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.57. The stock has a market cap of £7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.03.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

