SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.57. The stock has a market cap of £7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.03.
SDX Energy Company Profile
