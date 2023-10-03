Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. 74,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,367. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

