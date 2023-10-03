Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 239,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,224. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

