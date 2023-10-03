Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Quanta Services by 4,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 228,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 223,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 123,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,607. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.49. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

