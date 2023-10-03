Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 236,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,679. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

