ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $10.99 on Tuesday, reaching $544.24. 197,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $9,586,587. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

