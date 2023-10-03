SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,396 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SharpLink Gaming were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

Shares of SBET opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

SharpLink Gaming Profile

SharpLink Gaming ( NASDAQ:SBET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

