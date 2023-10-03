Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.69. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.13 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.38 ($1.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.66. The stock has a market cap of £340.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. DWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, and Legal Operations. It offers global entity management, forensic accountants, ESG consulting, and regulatory consulting services; eDiscovery, contract management, compliance, legal technology, consulting and operations, and knowledge management services.

