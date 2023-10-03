Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. DWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, and Legal Operations. It offers global entity management, forensic accountants, ESG consulting, and regulatory consulting services; eDiscovery, contract management, compliance, legal technology, consulting and operations, and knowledge management services.
