Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Rises By 8.5%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,271.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,833,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,892,000 after buying an additional 494,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 422,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

