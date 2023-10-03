Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Expands By 7.4%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,088.0 days.

bioMérieux Price Performance

Shares of BMXMF remained flat at $95.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.20. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Featured Articles

